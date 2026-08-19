Delhi Police EOW Report Finds No Financial Link in High-Profile Indiabulls Case

A new status report by the Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW), filed before the Supreme Court, reveals no direct financial link between loans from Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, now Sammaan Capital Ltd, and investments in entities tied to former promoter Sameer Gehlaut. This probe stems from allegations concerning the DLF, Chordia, and Vatika groups.

The first information report was lodged on December 15, 2025, following a complaint by the Enforcement Directorate, which suggested corporate borrowers misused loans from Indiabulls. These loans supposedly funded investments in Gehlaut-associated companies. The report named five groups, including DLF and Reliance ADAG, among others.

The EOW confirmed that comprehensive assessments of loan records, bank statements, and other relevant documents showed no financial trail connecting IHFL loans to Gehlaut's entities. All implicated loan accounts were closed, and investments in question were found to occur before the loans were availed.