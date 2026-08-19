New Zealand Invests $31.3m to Replace Open-Plan Classrooms

The New Zealand Government is investing another NZ$31.3 million to convert open-plan learning environments into quieter and more clearly defined classrooms, responding to concerns from schools that large shared spaces can make it harder for students to concentrate and teachers to manage lessons effectively.

Education Minister Erica Stanford announced the funding, which will support changes in more than 600 classrooms across nearly 90 schools. Design work will also begin for another 755 classrooms at about 80 schools where conversions are expected to require more extensive building work.

The latest allocation follows strong interest from schools seeking changes to open-plan spaces, with nearly 200 schools across New Zealand submitting expressions of interest since the initiative was announced. It adds to NZ$10 million provided to 40 schools last year, bringing the Government's investment in the programme to more than NZ$41 million.

Schools seek quieter and more defined learning spaces

Open-plan classrooms were designed to give schools flexible spaces where larger groups of students and multiple teachers could work together, but the Government says feedback from schools has highlighted problems with noise, distractions and classroom management.

Stanford described the policy as a move away from what she called the "failed experiment" of open-plan classrooms. The Government had already announced last year that new schools would no longer be designed around open-plan learning environments, and the latest funding extends that approach to existing school buildings.

The changes are intended to give students spaces where they can concentrate and participate without the level of disruption that can occur when several classes or learning activities share the same large area. Teachers are also expected to benefit from classrooms that provide clearer boundaries between groups and make lessons easier to organise.

For many schools, the physical changes will be relatively straightforward. Internal walls can be installed to divide larger spaces into separate classrooms, creating defined areas without requiring a complete reconstruction of the building.

Complex conversions will need wider building upgrades

Not every open-plan classroom can be divided simply by adding walls. Altering the internal layout of a school building can affect fire safety, ventilation, heating, accessibility and other services, meaning some projects will require detailed design and construction work before new classroom spaces can be created.

The Government is using a staged approach to deal with those differences. Simpler conversions covering more than 600 classrooms can progress more quickly, while planning and design work begins for the additional 755 classrooms that need more complicated alterations.

Those projects may involve changes to existing fire protection systems, heating and ventilation equipment, accessibility features and building services alongside the installation of classroom walls. Completing design work first is intended to ensure that the new layouts meet safety requirements while creating practical spaces for students and staff.

With approximately 80 schools included in the design phase, the programme also indicates that demand for classroom conversions is likely to continue beyond the projects receiving immediate construction funding.

Classroom design becomes part of wider education changes

The investment represents a clear shift in the Government's approach to the physical environment in which teaching takes place. Rather than expecting schools to adapt their teaching to large shared spaces, the policy puts greater emphasis on traditional classroom separation and reducing potential distractions.

Stanford said every child should have a classroom that allows them to focus, participate and succeed, while teachers need environments that support effective teaching. The level of interest from schools suggests the issue extends across a significant number of existing properties rather than being confined to a small group of campuses.

The programme will now move on two tracks, with straightforward projects advancing towards construction and more complicated conversions entering design and planning. For the schools involved, the practical result will be a gradual replacement of large open spaces with smaller, defined classrooms intended to provide calmer learning environments.

The NZ$31.3 million commitment also signals that school property design is becoming a more prominent part of the Government's education agenda, with classroom layout being treated as one of the factors that can influence how effectively students learn and teachers work.