Jaiswal's Banter Rattles Sri Lanka as India Strikes at Galle
Yashasvi Jaiswal's witty provocation unraveled Niroshan Dickwella during Sri Lanka's run-chase on the final day of the Test match at Galle. Dickwella fell for the mind game, feathering an edge and getting out for just 10 runs. India seized the momentum, leaving Sri Lanka at 175/6 by the first session's end.
In a lively encounter at Galle International Stadium, Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal engaged in light-hearted banter with Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella. The humorous exchange proved costly for Sri Lanka as Dickwella succumbed to the psychological tactics, edging out for 10 runs during their fourth-innings chase of 372.
The amusing interaction occurred while Jaiswal, fielding at square leg, cheerfully challenged Dickwella to replay his aggressive first innings knock of 80. Dickwella humorously retorted, suggesting he would hit shots if taken to the IPL. Shortly after, he edged the ball to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, leaving Sri Lanka at 175/6 as India eyed victory.
The test match resumed with Sri Lanka at 84/4. A promising partnership ensued between Sonal Dinusha, who remained not out at 65, and skipper Dhananjaya de Silva before the latter was dismissed for 59 by Ravindra Jadeja. Despite Dinusha's resilience, Sri Lanka faced a challenging 197-run target, ending the session with two wickets down.
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