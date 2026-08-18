High Court to Hear Habeas Corpus Petition Over AAP MLA's Alleged Detention

The Delhi High Court slated an urgent hearing for a habeas corpus petition filed against the Delhi Police, accused of unlawfully detaining AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar. Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya acknowledged the petition, following a request from senior advocate Shadan Farasat.

AAP claims that Kumar, representing East Delhi, was forcibly taken by police in plain clothes around 4 am on Tuesday. He was reportedly supporting sanitation workers protesting after one of their colleagues died on duty. AAP's Delhi unit president, Saurabh Bharadwaj, accused the police of detaining Kumar and coercing the deceased worker's family to proceed with the cremation.

The deceased, identified as Anil, was protesting for Anil's family to receive Rs 1 crore in compensation and a permanent job for one of its members. Supported by hundreds of workers, the protest opposed moving Anil's body for cremation. The Delhi Police hasn't commented on these allegations, as the High Court prepares to address the petition.