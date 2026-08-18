High Court to Hear Habeas Corpus Petition Over AAP MLA's Alleged Detention

The Delhi High Court will quickly address a habeas corpus petition from AAP, alleging the Delhi Police's wrongful detention of MLA Kuldeep Kumar, who was taken amidst a protest over a sanitation worker's death. The petition's urgency underlines growing concerns over Kumar's whereabouts and police conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 16:05 IST
High Court to Hear Habeas Corpus Petition Over AAP MLA's Alleged Detention
Delhi High Court (File Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Delhi High Court slated an urgent hearing for a habeas corpus petition filed against the Delhi Police, accused of unlawfully detaining AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar. Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya acknowledged the petition, following a request from senior advocate Shadan Farasat.

AAP claims that Kumar, representing East Delhi, was forcibly taken by police in plain clothes around 4 am on Tuesday. He was reportedly supporting sanitation workers protesting after one of their colleagues died on duty. AAP's Delhi unit president, Saurabh Bharadwaj, accused the police of detaining Kumar and coercing the deceased worker's family to proceed with the cremation.

The deceased, identified as Anil, was protesting for Anil's family to receive Rs 1 crore in compensation and a permanent job for one of its members. Supported by hundreds of workers, the protest opposed moving Anil's body for cremation. The Delhi Police hasn't commented on these allegations, as the High Court prepares to address the petition.

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