Minister Rijiju Defends Police Amidst Student Protests Over Exam Leaks

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju praised the handling of student protests in Bihar and Delhi, emphasizing minimal force was used without casualties despite large crowds and infiltrators. Rijiju contrasted this with Congress-era responses and reiterated the government's commitment to student welfare amid ongoing examination irregularities and paper leak controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 09:47 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 09:47 IST
Minister Rijiju Defends Police Amidst Student Protests Over Exam Leaks
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday defended the governments of Bihar and Delhi as well as law enforcement agencies in their handling of widespread student demonstrations. He asserted that security forces managed massive crowds without causing casualties or serious injuries, a sharp contrast to historic Congress-led protest responses.

Speaking on the recent student protests over exam irregularities and leaks in Bihar and New Delhi, Rijiju commended the police and administration for their restraint. He rejected allegations of police overreach, noting that despite thousands of demonstrators, no serious injuries occurred, highlighting the large number of political agitators amidst the protests.

Rijiju emphasized that despite the presence of political agitators from groups like the Aam Aadmi Party, Bhim Army, and Samajwadi Party, the Delhi Police applied minimal force. He contrasted this with past Congress administrations' use of lethal force, citing incidents like the Telangana statehood movement.

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