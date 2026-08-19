Empowering Women: Ladli Behna Scheme's Financial Boost in Madhya Pradesh

In a significant move to empower women financially in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to transfer Rs 1,750 to over 1.25 crore beneficiaries under the Ladli Behna scheme. This transfer, which includes a regular monthly installment of Rs 1,500 plus an additional Rs 250 as a Raksha Bandhan gift, will occur at a state-level event in Maihar district on Wednesday.

In an interview with ANI, CM Yadav expressed that the initiative is aimed at enhancing financial self-reliance among women and has already facilitated positive economic changes within numerous families across the state. Women have used previous installments to acquire necessary items like sewing machines and livestock, which have contributed to further income generation.

The Chief Minister emphasized the vital role women play in maintaining family cohesion and strength. He highlighted the importance of governmental support in bolstering women's positions within their marital households. As Raksha Bandhan approaches, CM Yadav extends his affection and appreciation to all the women beneficiaries, underscoring a commitment to their prosperity and reinforcing familial bonds.