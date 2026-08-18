Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves Landmark Budget for Welfare and Development

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, approved an extensive budget of over Rs 1.46 lakh crore for the continuation of welfare schemes covering women's empowerment, healthcare, and agriculture. The Cabinet launched the NAMAN Mission to improve the Narmada River's health, boosting sustainable management efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 20:32 IST
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves Landmark Budget for Welfare and Development
MP CM Mohan Yadav is chairing the cabinet meeting (Photo/DPR). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, sanctioned more than Rs 1.46 lakh crore on Tuesday to sustain numerous welfare programs across various sectors, including women's empowerment, healthcare, and agriculture. This ambitious budgetary allocation reinforces the state's commitment to comprehensive development.

A significant focus was placed on women's welfare, with Rs 1,14,365 crore dedicated to the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana, benefiting approximately 1.27 crore women. An additional Rs 16,326.47 crore was approved for the Madhya Pradesh Ladli Laxmi Yojana. The Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana also received Rs 2,137.65 crore to aid pregnant women.

In healthcare, the Cabinet allocated Rs 11,835.35 crore, covering infrastructural improvements and ASHA workers' incentives. The agriculture sector saw an infusion of Rs 870.16 crore, earmarked for critical schemes and infrastructure projects. Furthermore, Rs 734 crore was approved to support scientific research and innovation, reflecting the state's unwavering investment in scientific advancement.

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