Madhya Pradesh's Ladli Behna Yojana: Boosting Empowerment with Financial Aid

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to disburse over Rs 2,148 crore to more than 1.25 crore beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana. This distribution will occur during a state-level event in Maihar and marks the 39th instalment of this financial empowerment initiative.

The instalment includes the monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 per beneficiary, with a total distribution surpassing Rs 1,835.46 crore. In addition, beneficiaries will receive a Rs 250 Raksha Bandhan special assistance, elevating their total benefit to Rs 1,750. The funds will be transferred directly into the beneficiaries' bank accounts via DBT.

Since its inception in June 2023, the scheme has transferred over Rs 63,248 crore to women, promoting economic empowerment and improving health. The Madhya Pradesh government has earmarked Rs 23,882.81 crore for the scheme in the 2026-27 fiscal year, and a subsequent Rs 1,14,365 crore to sustain it until 2030-31.