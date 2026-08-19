Kejriwal Accused of Shifting 'Corruption Shop' from Delhi to Punjab

BJP MP Swati Maliwal has accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of running a 'shop of corruption' in Delhi and moving his operations to Punjab. Maliwal pointed to various scams during Kejriwal's tenure and claimed manipulation in sewage plant tenders. AAP claims BJP is targeting them ahead of elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 12:07 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 12:07 IST
Kejriwal Accused of Shifting 'Corruption Shop' from Delhi to Punjab
BJP MP and former AAP leader Swati Maliwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant political manoeuvre, Swati Maliwal, a BJP MP and former AAP leader, has levied substantial allegations against Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP national convenor. She claims that Kejriwal orchestrated a decade-long 'shop of corruption' in Delhi, which he has now allegedly extended to Punjab. Maliwal's remarks come at a sensitive time, with accusations tied to various scams, including those in school construction and liquor distribution.

Addressing reporters, Maliwal asserted that during his tenure as Delhi Chief Minister, Kejriwal strategically avoided holding any ministerial position, allowing him to shift blame onto his ministers when corruption charges surfaced. She claimed Kejriwal's approach allowed him to exploit critical projects, specifically pointing to irregularities in the tendering process for upgrading sewage treatment facilities under the Delhi Jal Board, deeply impacting efforts to clean the Yamuna River.

In reaction to Maliwal's allegations, AAP's national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar accused the BJP of reverting to its 'usual pattern' of targeting AAP leaders before elections. Kakkar argued that past cases against party leaders were proven baseless by the courts, positioning the current allegations as a political tactic due to AAP's strong governance record that threatens BJP's standing. The investigation by ACB highlights further conspiracy involving restrictive conditions favoring specific technology providers, deepening the controversy.

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