BJP Launches 'Seva Sankalp Mahotsav' to Celebrate Modi’s 25 Years in Public Service

The Bharatiya Janata Party plans a nationwide campaign, 'Seva Sankalp Mahotsav', from September 7 to commemorate Prime Minister Modi's 25-year public service career. The 15-day event will feature programmes on governance, development, and welfare, including cleanliness drives and exhibitions highlighting Modi's public milestones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 18:34 IST
BJP Launches 'Seva Sankalp Mahotsav' to Celebrate Modi’s 25 Years in Public Service
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo: X/@BJP4India). Image Credit: ANI
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled plans for a grand nationwide campaign, dubbed 'Seva Sankalp Mahotsav', in celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's completion of 25 years in public service on October 7, 2026. Slated to kick off on September 7, the campaign will unfold over 15 days, showcasing a series of events across India aimed at spotlighting the Prime Minister's journey, with a strong focus on service, good governance, development, and Antyodaya.

Overseeing this massive initiative is BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde, appointed as the national convenor. In each state, a specially constituted seven-member team, including a state government minister, an organisational general secretary, and five other leaders, will manage the campaign's execution.

The 'Seva Sankalp Mahotsav' will feature various public outreach programs such as cleanliness and tree plantation drives, blood donation initiatives, and health camps. Additionally, digital and photo exhibitions themed '25 Years of Narendra Modi' will run nationwide, alongside intellectual conferences centered on governance and development. Dialogue programs targeting youth and other societal segments aim to foster awareness of Modi's contributions and government welfare schemes.

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