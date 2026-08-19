Major Corruption Network Uncovered in Ukraine's Energy Sector

Ukraine's anti-corruption efforts have hit a significant milestone with the discovery of a vast network implicated in illegal financial activities. On Wednesday, authorities revealed the laundering of 150 million hryvnias, equivalent to $3.35 million, which was allegedly used to post bail in a major energy corruption case.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) shared details of the investigation in a YouTube video. The network reportedly includes a deputy head from the presidential office, a former lawmaker, and senior figures from a state-owned bank, among others.

While the investigation advances, the names of those involved remain undisclosed in line with Ukrainian legislation. The exchange rate at the time of reporting stood at 44.7276 hryvnias to the dollar.