Andhra Pradesh Strengthens Support for Veligonda Project-Displaced Families with Rs 200 Crore Compensation

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the release of Rs 200 crore to Veligonda project-displaced families, bringing the total compensation to Rs 518 crore. The government aims to assist affected families, enhancing infrastructure in seven rehabilitation colonies to ensure smooth resettlement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 17:07 IST
Andhra Pradesh Strengthens Support for Veligonda Project-Displaced Families with Rs 200 Crore Compensation
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu handed over a compensation cheque worth Rs 200 crore to the representatives of families displaced by the Veligonda irrigation project. The ceremony, held at the Assembly premises on Wednesday, marks the latest instalment in the government's support strategy, totaling Rs 518 crore disbursed so far.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister acknowledged the sacrifices made by the affected farmers and families for the important infrastructure initiative. He reassured that the remaining compensation would be dispensed soon, emphasising the government's commitment to supporting those impacted by the project. Public representatives and leaders from the former Prakasam district attended, highlighting the occasion's importance.

The One-Time Settlement (OTS) program has seen the government compensate 2,557 families, with Rs 318 crore already allocated. Recently, an additional Rs 200 crore was granted to 1,600 families. The government is actively developing infrastructure in seven rehabilitation colonies, ensuring smooth transition and resettlement for displaced families, completing works in six out of seven colonies.

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