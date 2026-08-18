Andhra Pradesh Political Storm: Opposition Demands Inquiry into Recruitment Irregularities

Andhra Pradesh's political atmosphere has intensified as Botcha Satyanarayana, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, accused the ruling TDP coalition government of evading a debate on recruitment irregularities in the AP-DSC for two days consecutively. He has called for an immediate Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the matter and demanded the resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh, according to an official release.

At a press briefing on Tuesday at the Assembly Media Point, Satyanarayana raised questions about the direct appointment of teachers under the sports quota, bypassing the DSC examination. He challenged the legal validity of the three percent sports quota government order, questioning whether it was ever reviewed by the Cabinet or the Legislature, adding that modifications to the order have left 438 selected candidates in limbo regarding their future.

Satyanarayana pressed for the release of the DSC merit list, dismissing claims of no examination leak. He pointed to surfaced audio and video clips alleging job negotiations, criticizing the government's split response. He proposed a thorough CBI inquiry into the Group-I examinations under the prior YSRCP administration, asserting readiness for any probe. Additionally, Satyanarayana noted the government turned a blind eye to YSRCP's plea for addressing drought conditions and farmers' issues, avoiding extending the Assembly session. He reaffirmed YSRCP's resolve to persist until the AP-DSC exchange is comprehensively debated in the Legislative Council. (ANI)