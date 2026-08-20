Sukesh Chandrashekhar Vows New Exposes Targeting AAP Leadership
Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, incarcerated, penned a letter to AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, threatening to expose three more scams tied to the party. He highlighted past revelations on the Delhi Liquor Policy and Jal Board, labeling AAP as perpetually involved in scams and accusing it of deceiving GEN-Z.
- Country:
- India
Sukesh Chandrashekhar, an alleged conman currently behind bars, has issued a fresh salvo against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In a letter dated August 20, 2026, addressed to national convener Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi Minister Satyender Jain, he has threatened to disclose three new scams attributed to key departments within the party.
Chandrashekhar claims validation for his previous whistleblowing efforts related to the Delhi Liquor Policy and Jal Board, indicating that further exposés are imminent. Referring to AAP as the ‘Anytime, Always Party of Scam,' Chandrashekhar warned Punjab against being duped by the party.
He accused Kejriwal of using proxies to mislead the nation’s youth, labeling the endeavor as futile. Additionally, Chandrashekhar hinted at a past association with the AAP’s leadership and vowed to prevent them from misleading the younger generation. Signing off ominously as 'Your worst nightmare,' he reaffirmed his commitment to unveiling the entire party’s misconduct.
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