Sukesh Chandrashekhar Vows New Exposes Targeting AAP Leadership

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, incarcerated, penned a letter to AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, threatening to expose three more scams tied to the party. He highlighted past revelations on the Delhi Liquor Policy and Jal Board, labeling AAP as perpetually involved in scams and accusing it of deceiving GEN-Z.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 10:44 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 10:44 IST
Sukesh Chandrashekhar Vows New Exposes Targeting AAP Leadership
Alleged jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, an alleged conman currently behind bars, has issued a fresh salvo against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In a letter dated August 20, 2026, addressed to national convener Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi Minister Satyender Jain, he has threatened to disclose three new scams attributed to key departments within the party.

Chandrashekhar claims validation for his previous whistleblowing efforts related to the Delhi Liquor Policy and Jal Board, indicating that further exposés are imminent. Referring to AAP as the ‘Anytime, Always Party of Scam,' Chandrashekhar warned Punjab against being duped by the party.

He accused Kejriwal of using proxies to mislead the nation’s youth, labeling the endeavor as futile. Additionally, Chandrashekhar hinted at a past association with the AAP’s leadership and vowed to prevent them from misleading the younger generation. Signing off ominously as 'Your worst nightmare,' he reaffirmed his commitment to unveiling the entire party’s misconduct.

TRENDING

1
Railway Ministry Greenlights Speed Boost on Jammu Line

Railway Ministry Greenlights Speed Boost on Jammu Line

India
2
Congress Slams BJP Amid Escalating Vande Mataram Controversy

Congress Slams BJP Amid Escalating Vande Mataram Controversy

India
3
Taiwan's Strategic Defense Surge: A Billion-Dollar Military Modernization

Taiwan's Strategic Defense Surge: A Billion-Dollar Military Modernization

Global
4
Trump's Tensions with South Korea Highlight Regional Security Strains

Trump's Tensions with South Korea Highlight Regional Security Strains

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Green Credit or Subsidies: Which One Really Cuts Corporate Carbon?

Can Better Slums Save Lives? Rio Study Links Urban Upgrades to Sharp Drop in Heatwave Deaths

Can East Asia Sustain Its Growth Miracle? World Bank Maps a New Fiscal Strategy for the Region

Gold Rush or Growth Trap? Solomon Islands Bets on Mining to Build a Stronger Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026