Tragedy in Kolkata: Hotel Blaze Claims Nine Lives

A massive fire at Hotel Shikha Inn in Kolkata resulted in the deaths of nine individuals, including a child. The leaseholder, Abu Zafar, has been arrested. The Kolkata Police have initiated a Special Investigation Team to probe the incident, while survivors are being aided by local authorities and the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 10:46 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 10:46 IST
Tragedy in Kolkata: Hotel Blaze Claims Nine Lives
Hotel fire kills nine in Kolkata's Mirza Ghalib Street (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A deadly blaze engulfed Hotel Shikha Inn on Mirza Ghalib Street, leading to the tragic demise of nine people, including a child, as confirmed by officials. The Kolkata Police have apprehended the leaseholder, Abu Zafar, from the Entally Main Market and detained two other hotel staff members for further inquiries.

The fire incident, which erupted in the early hours of Wednesday, prompted a swift response from the Kolkata Police who formed a Special Investigation Team to unravel the cause. Emergency services rushed to the scene when the New Market Police Station was alerted at around 2 am. With collaborative efforts, approximately 60 hotel occupants were evacuated safely by the police and fire brigade.

Despite rescue efforts, nine people, among them two women and a child, succumbed to the fire. The identities of the deceased include five Bangladeshis, four of whom were family members from Kushtia, and three victims remain unidentified. West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul announced plans to inspect the fire permits of hotels operating across the region to prevent future tragedies.

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