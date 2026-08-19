Tragic Hotel Blaze in Kolkata Claims Nine Lives

A tragic fire engulfed a hotel in Kolkata, India, leading to the deaths of nine individuals, including five Bangladeshi nationals. Local police were on the scene to assess the extent of the devastation.

The fire has sparked an international inquiry, as Bangladesh's foreign ministry has been involved in understanding the implications of the incident and providing support to the affected families.

Investigators are working tirelessly to determine the source of the blaze, while safety concerns in older hotel structures have been thrust into the spotlight. This disaster raises questions about the adequacy of fire protection measures in high-risk buildings.