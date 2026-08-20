West Bengal Hails Major Rail Expansion to Boost Regional Connectivity

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari lauded the Union Cabinet's nod for the Kharagpur-Bhadrak fourth railway line project, viewing it as a pivotal move to bolster regional infrastructure and connectivity. The decision was made by the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and will extend over 173 kilometers across West Bengal and Odisha.

Suvendu Adhikari emphasized that this multi-tracking initiative will revolutionize rail connectivity in the area, enhancing the Eastern Coastal Corridor. The additional line is expected to alleviate congestion in critical railway corridors and boost track capacity along the heavily trafficked Kharagpur route, facilitating more efficient passenger train operations.

Highlighting its implications for freight transportation, Adhikari noted the project's potential to accelerate the movement of goods like steel, coal, and food grains. This improvement in rail connectivity stands to benefit local industries, MSMEs, and ports by cultivating a dependable and efficient supply chain between West Bengal and its neighboring eastern states.

Adhikari pointed out that the project could act as a catalyst for regional industrial growth by enhancing links between production hubs and major ports. Furthermore, he mentioned that the increased rail capacity might relieve highway freight pressure, mitigating traffic congestion from commercial vehicles.

Greeting the Cabinet decision, Adhikari underscored the importance of infrastructure development for progress and expressed optimism for prompt project execution. The Kharagpur-Bhadrak sector is crucial for railway operations along the eastern coast, linking key industrial and commercial sectors in West Bengal and Odisha.

The expanded railway capacity is projected to offer greater operational flexibility, accommodating more trains and reducing existing track congestion. Adhikari believes the project will ultimately advantage residents of West Bengal and neighboring states by enhancing passenger and freight connectivity.

This project approval aligns with the Centre's ongoing focus on expanding railway capacity via multi-tracking and infrastructure advancements to optimize passenger services, freight logistics, and connectivity across vital economic corridors. Adhikari emphasized the importance of efficient project implementation to ensure timely benefits for passengers, industries, MSMEs, and ports within the region.