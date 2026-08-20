Tensions Soar: North Korea's Missile Launches Challenge Korean Peninsula Security

South Korea's presidential office condemned the launch of over 10 short-range ballistic missiles by North Korea, calling it a breach of U.N. resolutions. The incident spurred an emergency meeting to discuss defensive measures amid ongoing military exercises with the United States.

The missiles were fired from Pyongyang towards the sea east of the Korean Peninsula, covering approximately 300 kilometers (186 miles), according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff. Japan's government confirmed the projectile had landed outside its exclusive economic zone, as reported by NHK.

North Korea's actions come as U.S.-South Korea military drills were cut short by President Trump amid efforts to revive diplomacy with Kim Jong Un. Yang Moo-jin of the University of North Korean Studies emphasized the launch's aim to signal discontent with ongoing military exercises and raise awareness of North Korea's decisions on its security matters.