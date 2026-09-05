Controversy Erupts After Saharanpur Mosque Demolition

Samajwadi Party leaders criticize Uttar Pradesh government's mosque demolition in Saharanpur. Afzal Ansari and Akhilesh Yadav call for respect of all faiths and accuse the government of diverting attention from key issues. The demolition followed a court's order, citing encroachment and land misuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 22:17 IST
Controversy Erupts After Saharanpur Mosque Demolition
Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Afzal Ansari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the Saharanpur mosque demolition, Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari lambasted the Uttar Pradesh government, emphasizing the importance of respecting all religions. Ansari argued that no faith exists to demean another and accused the administration of diverting attention from pressing matters such as employment and public welfare ahead of elections.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also condemned the mosque's demolition, asserting that individuals who disrespect religious sites cannot claim to be true adherents of Sanatan Dharma. Yadav stressed the importance of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, a principle denoting the world as one family, asserting that a true Hindu would never belittle another’s faith.

The demolition, enacted on a court order, cited encroachment and misuse of government land, with Saharanpur DIG Abhishek Singh affirming the legality of the process. Additional security measures, including PAC and RAF personnel, were implemented to maintain order and curb misinformation online. The broader implications of this event continue to unfold, reflecting the complex interplay between law, faith, and politics.

TRENDING

1
$500 Million for Ecuador: The Hard Part Is Fixing Finances Without Deepening Hardship

$500 Million for Ecuador: The Hard Part Is Fixing Finances Without Deepening...

Ecuador
2
UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

Pakistan
3
EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

Ukraine
4
Argentina to speed up sanctions on firms involved in Falklands oil projects

Argentina to speed up sanctions on firms involved in Falklands oil projects

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Bioenergy Can Support Decarbonisation, but Its Economics Are Getting Tougher

The Hidden Trade-Off of AI in Higher Education

How the Platform Economy Turns Interface Design Into a Privacy Risk

Why Electrification Has Not Ended Energy Poverty in South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026