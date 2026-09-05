14th Accused in NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case Sent to Judicial Custody

The Rouse Avenue Court has remanded Sheshrav Bajrang Suryawanshi, a key figure in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, to judicial custody, following his arrest as the 14th accused in the scandal. His custody with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) ended, leading Special CBI Judge Ajay Gupta to pass this order.

Reportedly a close associate of earlier charge-sheeted Shubham Madhukar Khairnar, Suryawanshi allegedly facilitated the distribution of leaked exam questions to candidates in exchange for money prior to the examination. The CBI claims he was taken into custody on September 2 amidst ongoing investigations.

In its pursuit of justice, the CBI asserts that Suryawanshi organized meetings to distribute leaked questions and collected candidates' original documents as collateral for subsequent payments. With a chargesheet already filed against 13 other accused, the court readies for arguments. The expansive investigation, initiated on May 12, seeks to unravel the full extent of this conspiracy.