14th Accused in NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case Sent to Judicial Custody

Sheshrav Bajrang Suryawanshi, involved in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, has been remanded to judicial custody. The CBI accuses him of supplying leaked exam questions and collecting money. The investigation continues with 13 others already charged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 22:25 IST
14th Accused in NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case Sent to Judicial Custody
Represntative Image (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rouse Avenue Court has remanded Sheshrav Bajrang Suryawanshi, a key figure in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, to judicial custody, following his arrest as the 14th accused in the scandal. His custody with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) ended, leading Special CBI Judge Ajay Gupta to pass this order.

Reportedly a close associate of earlier charge-sheeted Shubham Madhukar Khairnar, Suryawanshi allegedly facilitated the distribution of leaked exam questions to candidates in exchange for money prior to the examination. The CBI claims he was taken into custody on September 2 amidst ongoing investigations.

In its pursuit of justice, the CBI asserts that Suryawanshi organized meetings to distribute leaked questions and collected candidates' original documents as collateral for subsequent payments. With a chargesheet already filed against 13 other accused, the court readies for arguments. The expansive investigation, initiated on May 12, seeks to unravel the full extent of this conspiracy.

TRENDING

1
$500 Million for Ecuador: The Hard Part Is Fixing Finances Without Deepening Hardship

$500 Million for Ecuador: The Hard Part Is Fixing Finances Without Deepening...

Ecuador
2
UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

Pakistan
3
EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

Ukraine
4
Argentina to speed up sanctions on firms involved in Falklands oil projects

Argentina to speed up sanctions on firms involved in Falklands oil projects

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Bioenergy Can Support Decarbonisation, but Its Economics Are Getting Tougher

The Hidden Trade-Off of AI in Higher Education

How the Platform Economy Turns Interface Design Into a Privacy Risk

Why Electrification Has Not Ended Energy Poverty in South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026