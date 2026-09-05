84 Tonnes of Lifesaving Aid Reach Flood-Hit Families in Nepal

A humanitarian flight carrying 84 metric tonnes of emergency supplies has landed in Kathmandu, bringing critical support to children and families affected by the devastating flash floods in Nepal's Bhotekoshi-Trishuli river basin. Supported by European Union Humanitarian Aid, the shipment arrived from UNICEF's global supply and logistics hub in Copenhagen as relief teams faced rising needs across communities where homes, schools, health centres, water systems and essential infrastructure have suffered extensive damage.

Emergency Cargo Targets Health, Water and Winter Needs

The aircraft carried supplies designed to address several urgent risks facing hundreds of thousands of people, including acute watery diarrhoea kits, diagnostic equipment, water tanks, hygiene kits, water-treatment materials and tents. Winter clothing kits for infants and children were included to protect young people from falling temperatures, while learning materials will help children continue their education despite damaged classrooms and prolonged disruption to daily life.

Many families escaped the floods with few possessions and now face unsafe water, poor sanitation and limited access to basic services. These conditions can quickly expose children to diarrhoeal disease, malnutrition, respiratory illness and emotional distress, making the rapid delivery of clean water supplies, medical equipment and protective clothing a vital part of the emergency response.

Alice Akunga, UNICEF Representative in Nepal, said the shipment had arrived at a critical moment for children whose lives changed within minutes. She described families losing homes, children losing classrooms and entire communities losing the familiar routines that once gave them stability, adding that the newly delivered supplies would support services protecting children's health, wellbeing and future.

Trucks Carry Relief to the Hardest-Hit Districts

Dozens of trucks have been mobilized to transport the supplies from Kathmandu to some of the worst-affected areas in Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading districts. UNICEF teams are working with government authorities and humanitarian partners to distribute essential items, restore access to safe water, prevent disease outbreaks and equip frontline health and nutrition workers to identify vulnerable children and mothers who need immediate care.

Relief materials will also support children whose education has been interrupted by damaged schools, displacement and the loss of learning supplies. Emergency tents and educational materials can provide temporary spaces where children can study, play and reconnect with others, giving them a measure of routine during a frightening and uncertain period.

Thomas Millar, Chargé d'Affaires a.i. at the EU Delegation to Nepal, said the European Union stood with the people of Nepal following the disaster. He noted that climate change is increasing the danger posed by floods, landslides and other extreme events, making humanitarian assistance, stronger preparedness, better early-warning systems and improved local response capacity increasingly important for saving lives and building community resilience.

Children Need Support Beyond the First Emergency

UNICEF began responding soon after the floods struck, drawing on supplies positioned in advance and working closely with national and local authorities. Early assistance has included healthcare and hygiene materials, water-purification products, psychosocial support for children and caregivers, recreational resources and child-friendly spaces where young survivors can receive protection and emotional care.

The arrival of the 84-tonne shipment expands that response, yet the enormous scale of the destruction means needs will continue for weeks and months. Families must rebuild their homes and livelihoods, children need safe routes back to learning, and damaged water, sanitation and healthcare services require sustained attention to prevent the disaster from creating a deeper public health crisis.

Akunga said support from the European Union and other partners was helping UNICEF move quickly when children needed assistance most. Continued funding and cooperation will be essential as communities work to recover, protect children from illness, restore education and rebuild lives across the flood-affected districts, where every day of delayed assistance can deepen the hardship faced by vulnerable families.