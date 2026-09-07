China's Military Bet on Humanoid Robots: A Strategic Transformation

Robots showcased advanced skills at the World Humanoid Robot Games in China, prompting military interest. Some outpaced Usain Bolt's 100-meter record, gathering spectators' applause for both their proficiency and amusing missteps.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) quickly interpreted these advancements, pushing for rapid incorporation of such technologies into military applications. According to a Reuters review, China is intensifying its efforts to integrate humanoid robots into combat situations, as evidenced by confidential procurement documents.

In urban combat scenarios, Chinese military researchers envision robots collaborating with troops. While robots face hurdles in performance reliability beyond trials, China continues investing, aiming to lead globally in this transformative military technology.