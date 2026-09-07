Birth Amidst Bombs: New Life in War-Torn Kyiv

Despite continuous air raid alerts in Kyiv during Russian drone strikes, Alyona Bohatyrenko, 32, successfully gave birth at Kyiv City Maternity Hospital No. 2. The hospital took a risk delivering her baby despite the threat overhead, marking a moment of hope amidst chaos.

Yuliia Ishchuk, another new mother, faced a similar situation as the city remained under constant attack since late August. As air raids intensify, families are contemplating relocating to safer environments, balancing the unpredictable future with their current reality.

The ongoing conflict contributes to Ukraine's demographic crisis, with plummeting birth rates exacerbated by military conscriptions and security concerns. Amid these challenges, families like Kukhar's struggle with decisions about expanding their families in uncertain times.