French Finance Minister Raises Alarm Over German Election Result

On Monday, French Finance Minister Roland Lescure voiced his unease regarding the Alternative for Germany party's success in the Saxony-Anhalt state election held Sunday.

In an interview with RTL radio, Lescure conveyed the apprehension shared by German business leaders, highlighting the broader challenge presented by the international rise of populism.

He urged the importance of resisting this swelling wave, describing the election results as sending a 'very, very worrying signal.'