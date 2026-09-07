French Finance Minister Raises Alarm Over German Election Result

French Finance Minister Roland Lescure expressed concern over the victory of the far-right party Alternative for Germany in the recent Saxony-Anhalt state election. Lescure emphasized the challenge posed by the global spread of populism, calling the election outcome a 'very, very worrying signal.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 11:30 IST
French Finance Minister Raises Alarm Over German Election Result
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On Monday, French Finance Minister Roland Lescure voiced his unease regarding the Alternative for Germany party's success in the Saxony-Anhalt state election held Sunday.

In an interview with RTL radio, Lescure conveyed the apprehension shared by German business leaders, highlighting the broader challenge presented by the international rise of populism.

He urged the importance of resisting this swelling wave, describing the election results as sending a 'very, very worrying signal.'

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