Pune Gears Up for Prestigious National Concrete Day & Engineers’ Day 2026 Celebration

Pune is set to become the epicenter of engineering innovation with the National Concrete Day & Engineers’ Day Celebration 2026. This prestigious event will unfold on September 10-11 at the Anantrao Pawar College of Engineering & Research (APCOER), drawing a crowd of more than 3,000 engineering students, academicians, and industry experts.

Jointly organized by the Pune RMC Association, the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE), and APCOER, the celebration aims to foster collaboration and highlight advancements in construction engineering. Participants will witness a mélange of technical, research, and innovation-oriented activities like national-level competitions, research presentations, and design contests.

The event will feature a Construction Technology Exhibition showcasing cutting-edge products and solutions from industry giants such as XCMG, THERMAX, JSW, and others. This platform will enhance interactions between academia and industry, providing young engineers insights into modern construction techniques and sustainable practices that shape India's infrastructural future.