Pune Gears Up for Prestigious National Concrete Day & Engineers’ Day 2026 Celebration

Pune will host the National Concrete Day & Engineers’ Day Celebration 2026, bringing together industry leaders and academicians for a two-day event focusing on innovation, sustainability, and technical excellence in construction. Over 3,000 participants are expected to engage in various competitions, seminars, and exhibitions, featuring leading industry exhibitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-09-2026 11:33 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 11:33 IST
Pune Gears Up for Prestigious National Concrete Day & Engineers’ Day 2026 Celebration
Two-day celebration to showcase innovation, sustainable construction and latest concrete & construction technologies. Image Credit: ANI

Pune is set to become the epicenter of engineering innovation with the National Concrete Day & Engineers’ Day Celebration 2026. This prestigious event will unfold on September 10-11 at the Anantrao Pawar College of Engineering & Research (APCOER), drawing a crowd of more than 3,000 engineering students, academicians, and industry experts.

Jointly organized by the Pune RMC Association, the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE), and APCOER, the celebration aims to foster collaboration and highlight advancements in construction engineering. Participants will witness a mélange of technical, research, and innovation-oriented activities like national-level competitions, research presentations, and design contests.

The event will feature a Construction Technology Exhibition showcasing cutting-edge products and solutions from industry giants such as XCMG, THERMAX, JSW, and others. This platform will enhance interactions between academia and industry, providing young engineers insights into modern construction techniques and sustainable practices that shape India's infrastructural future.

TRENDING

1
Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Global
2
Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
3
Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
4
Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta Hub

Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Behind Stronger Current Accounts: How Trade and Capital Controls Can Reshape Economic Stability

Can AI Close the Productivity Gap? IMF Study Reveals What Developing Economies Need Most

Geopolitical Shocks Are Reshaping Cross-Border Investment, With Developing Economies Hit Harder

Can Digital Payments Make African Banks More Resilient? Nigeria Offers a Cautious Yes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026