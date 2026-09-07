ISRO Stays Dominant Amid Privatization Concerns

India's premier space organization, ISRO, has reaffirmed its leadership position following concerns raised about potential privatization of some of its activities. The agency's staff expressed unease about transferring responsibilities to private and state-run companies.

India, a top spacefaring nation, has sent missions to Mars and the moon, developed its own launch vehicles, and is moving towards its first crewed spaceflight. Despite the government's push for increased private sector participation since 2020, ISRO assured it will remain central to advanced space research and national projects.

The organization clarified that neither its significance will be diminished nor it will be privatized. Pawan Goenka, chairman of space regulator IN-SPACe, highlighted that reforms are about expanding India's space capabilities. The statement followed a staff letter seeking clarity from ISRO's leadership.