Potential Revival of Peace Talks: U.S. Envoys Visit Moscow and Kyiv

The Kremlin hinted at a possible revival of peace talks involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States on Monday, although specific dates and venues remain undecided. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made these statements following the Moscow and Kyiv visit by U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who are seeking to rejuvenate the stalled discussions aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict.

Peskov further mentioned that a phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump could take place to discuss the outcomes of the U.S. envoys' visits. However, Peskov noted that Moscow has yet to receive any updates regarding the U.S. delegation's interactions with Ukrainian officials in Kyiv over the weekend.

This development signals a cautious optimism for dialogue, although concrete steps towards a renewed peace process have yet to be taken.