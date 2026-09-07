Potential Revival of Peace Talks: U.S. Envoys Visit Moscow and Kyiv

The Kremlin has not dismissed the potential resumption of peace talks involving Russia, Ukraine, and the U.S., though no dates or locations have been decided. U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited Moscow and Kyiv over the weekend to revive discussions aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 15:48 IST
Potential Revival of Peace Talks: U.S. Envoys Visit Moscow and Kyiv
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kremlin hinted at a possible revival of peace talks involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States on Monday, although specific dates and venues remain undecided. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made these statements following the Moscow and Kyiv visit by U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who are seeking to rejuvenate the stalled discussions aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict.

Peskov further mentioned that a phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump could take place to discuss the outcomes of the U.S. envoys' visits. However, Peskov noted that Moscow has yet to receive any updates regarding the U.S. delegation's interactions with Ukrainian officials in Kyiv over the weekend.

This development signals a cautious optimism for dialogue, although concrete steps towards a renewed peace process have yet to be taken.

TRENDING

1
Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Global
2
Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
3
Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
4
Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta Hub

Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Cities Are Regulating AI Too Statically for Systems That Keep Evolving

Digital Governance Works Against Corruption, But Not the Same Way Everywhere

Financial Access Is Not Financial Freedom: Why Women’s Cooperatives Need More Than Digital Finance

Fear, Shame and Falling Motivation: How GBV Is Undermining Education in Eswatini

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026