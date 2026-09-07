India's Aggressive Edible Oil Imports Cause Port Congestion
India's significant increase in vegetable oil imports has led to congestion at major ports, delaying vessel unloading by up to 10 days. This situation is forcing Indian refiners to reconsider their purchases of soyoil and palm oil, potentially affecting global inventories and futures in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Argentina.
The surge in India's vegetable oil imports has resulted in significant congestion at major ports, causing delays of up to 10 days for vessel unloading. The filled shore tanks and the struggle of refiners to clear incoming cargo have compounded the problem, industry officials revealed to Reuters.
Experts suggest that the congestion is likely to influence Indian refiners to cut back on soyoil and palm oil purchases for October, which may lead to an increase in inventories for major producers like Indonesia, Malaysia, and Argentina. This, in turn, could affect benchmark futures for palm oil and soyoil.
The congestion issue is prominently seen at Kandla port, India's primary edible oil import gateway. This pile-up is partly due to refiners capitalizing on lower prices for immediate delivery, driven by anticipated festival demands, which have not materialized as expected. As a result, refiners now plan to scale down purchases in the coming months.
ALSO READ
-
India's Defence Acquisition: A $11.64 Billion Proposal Greenlighted
-
Call for Urgent UNSC Reform: A Highlight at the Upcoming BRICS Summit
-
Indian Firm in Estonia-Ukraine Arms Deal Controversy
-
India Prepares for Influential BRICS Summit 2026
-
Media Expo New Delhi 2026: Bridging Print and Digital Innovations