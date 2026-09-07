Call for Urgent UNSC Reform: A Highlight at the Upcoming BRICS Summit

South African High Commissioner to India, Anil Sooklal, has emphasized the urgency for reforming the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), describing it as 'paralysed' in effectively tackling global conflicts. His remarks come ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit, underscoring the need for reform as a continuous agenda.

In a candid interview with ANI, Sooklal noted that UNSC reform has been a pivotal issue in every BRICS Summit Declaration starting from the group's inaugural meet. He pointed out that the current framework of the UNSC fails to address the fast-paced global challenges unlike its formation days post-World War II.

As India prepares to host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, this pressing issue of reform is expected to dominate discussions. The forthcoming summit, hosted under India's chairmanship with the theme 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability', is set to feature high on the agenda, according to Sooklal.