Western Zonal Council Achievements: No Disputes, Rapid Growth

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the 28th Western Zonal Council meeting in Goa, announcing a resolution of all disputes among the Western Region states. The meeting tackled critical subjects, from fast-tracked legal proceedings to the enhancement of public safety and health infrastructure.

Key attendees, including leaders from Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and union territories, deliberated on pressing issues such as railway development and cybercrime prevention. Shah emphasized Goa's outsize contribution to the economy, attributing its high per capita income and thriving tourism sector to the region’s success.

Highlighting rapid economic growth, Shah praised contributions from the Western Region, which has become the country's economic engine, fostering wealth and innovation across diverse sectors such as finance, technology, and the blue economy. Since 2014, Zonal Council meetings have seen a threefold increase, reflecting the government's commitment to Team India and resolving national issues.