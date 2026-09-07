North Korea Condemns Upcoming Freedom Edge Drills as Provocation
North Korea's new defence minister, Kim Song-gi, has labeled the upcoming joint military drills by South Korea, Japan, and the United States as provocative. The drills, named 'Freedom Edge,' are slated for September 9-11. Kim has vowed strong counteractions if a new military confrontation arises.
North Korea's newly appointed defence minister, Kim Song-gi, has criticized the forthcoming joint military exercises between South Korea, Japan, and the United States, labeling them as provocations, as reported by state media KCNA on Monday.
In a statement, Kim pledged to take 'strong and reflective countermeasures' if the U.S. and its allies provoke a new military confrontation. The 'Freedom Edge' drills are scheduled for September 9 to 11, taking place in international waters near South Korea's Jeju Island, according to Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The trilateral exercise follows a reduction in joint military activities with South Korea announced last month by U.S. President Donald Trump.