Empowering Farmers: Revolutionizing Vegetable Production with Grafting Techniques

A five-day training on modern nursery management and grafting techniques for vegetable crops was launched in Varanasi. Aiming to enhance productivity and profitability, experts shared insights on the benefits of grafting, disease resistance, and effective plants management to farmers from ten states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 09:51 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 09:51 IST
Empowering Farmers: Revolutionizing Vegetable Production with Grafting Techniques
5-day training on grafting techniques in vegetable crops begins in Varanasi (Photo: X/@icar_iivr). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A five-day intensive training program focused on nursery management and grafting techniques in vegetable crops commenced at the Indian Institute of Vegetable Research in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Around 30 farmers from ten different states participated, hoping to acquire both theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience to boost productivity and profitability in vegetable production.

In his welcoming address, Dr. Anant Bahadur, the program coordinator, highlighted the significance of grafting techniques in combating soil-borne diseases while fostering plant growth in challenging conditions. He asserted that adopting these innovative techniques could significantly enhance vegetable production outcomes.

Agricultural Extension Scientist Dr. Neeraj Singh emphasized the need to make these grafting techniques more accessible to farmers by advocating for active participation from entrepreneurs. Dr. Rajesh Kumar, the institute's director, provided a comprehensive overview of grafting benefits, explaining how they enhance crop resilience and yield quality. The program included various training sessions on nursery preparation, disease management, and practical demonstrations on grafting for major crops such as eggplant and tomato.

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