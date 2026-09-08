Salary Surge: Singapore's Ministers to Earn Even More

In a recent parliamentary session, Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong confirmed the government's decision to implement an independent committee's proposal for a notable rise in ministerial salaries. The move underscores the nation's commitment to attracting top talent for effective governance.

Singapore, known for its high salaries for political figures, continues to lead globally in this regard. The salary adjustment will see a junior minister earning up to S$1.8 million, which equals about $1.42 million USD.

Prime Minister Wong's own salary is set to see a significant increase, reaching S$3.6 million or approximately $2.85 million USD. This decision is part of a broader strategy to ensure transparency and efficiency across the governmental leadership.