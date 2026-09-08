Salary Surge: Singapore's Ministers to Earn Even More

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced his government's acceptance of an independent committee's suggestion to significantly increase ministerial salaries. Singapore aims to maintain good governance by offering high salaries to its leaders. A junior minister's salary will rise to S$1.8 million, while Wong's will increase to S$3.6 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 10:49 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 10:49 IST
Salary Surge: Singapore's Ministers to Earn Even More
Lawrence Wong

In a recent parliamentary session, Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong confirmed the government's decision to implement an independent committee's proposal for a notable rise in ministerial salaries. The move underscores the nation's commitment to attracting top talent for effective governance.

Singapore, known for its high salaries for political figures, continues to lead globally in this regard. The salary adjustment will see a junior minister earning up to S$1.8 million, which equals about $1.42 million USD.

Prime Minister Wong's own salary is set to see a significant increase, reaching S$3.6 million or approximately $2.85 million USD. This decision is part of a broader strategy to ensure transparency and efficiency across the governmental leadership.

TRENDING

1
Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Global
2
Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Global
3
Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Global
4
Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Clean Energy, Fair Choices: Why Governments Must Put Citizens at the Heart of Transition

Mongolia’s Health Cybersecurity at a Crossroads as Digital Care Expands Faster Than Defences

Unlocking Tonga’s Economy: Why Finance, Skills and Infrastructure Hold the Key to Growth

Why the Strait of Hormuz Is a Bigger Economic Risk Than an Oil Story

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026