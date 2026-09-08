Salary Surge: Singapore's Ministers to Earn Even More
Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced his government's acceptance of an independent committee's suggestion to significantly increase ministerial salaries. Singapore aims to maintain good governance by offering high salaries to its leaders. A junior minister's salary will rise to S$1.8 million, while Wong's will increase to S$3.6 million.
In a recent parliamentary session, Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong confirmed the government's decision to implement an independent committee's proposal for a notable rise in ministerial salaries. The move underscores the nation's commitment to attracting top talent for effective governance.
Singapore, known for its high salaries for political figures, continues to lead globally in this regard. The salary adjustment will see a junior minister earning up to S$1.8 million, which equals about $1.42 million USD.
Prime Minister Wong's own salary is set to see a significant increase, reaching S$3.6 million or approximately $2.85 million USD. This decision is part of a broader strategy to ensure transparency and efficiency across the governmental leadership.
ALSO READ
-
Spicing Up Standards: India's Push for Quality in the Global Spice Market
-
Singapore's Pay Hike: Ministers Set for Record Salaries
-
Singapore's Sky-High Ministerial Salaries: Debate in Parliament
-
Nepal Faces Unprecedented Crisis Amid Devastating Flash Floods
-
Navigating the Pay Debate: Singapore's Ministerial Salaries in the Spotlight