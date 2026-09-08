Empowering Farmers: Transforming Vegetable Production through Innovative Techniques

A transformative five-day training session on nursery management and grafting techniques for vegetable crops kicked off at the Indian Institute of Vegetable Research in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The initiative is designed to empower 30 farmers from ten states with essential modern and scientific skills to boost their crop productivity and profitability.

During the opening ceremony, Program Coordinator Dr. Anant Bahadur emphasized the significance of grafting techniques. He underlined their ability to mitigate soil-borne diseases and enhance plant growth even in challenging conditions. Dr. Bahadur highlighted the potential of grafted plants in revolutionizing vegetable production.

Agricultural Extension Scientist Dr. Neeraj Singh stressed the need for widespread adoption of grafting techniques among farmers. Addressing the gathering, Institute Director Dr. Rajesh Kumar provided comprehensive insights into the application and advantages of grafting, aiming to increase tolerance to soil-borne diseases and yield high-quality crops. Farmers also engaged in hands-on practice to further grasp these innovative methods.