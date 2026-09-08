IATA’s 2027 Aviation Manuals Put Batteries, Animals and AI in Focus

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has released the 2027 editions of its major cargo and ground operations manuals, bringing new safety instructions, updated technical standards and smarter digital tools into the daily work of airlines, airports, freight companies and handling teams. The revisions respond to fast-changing battery technology, growing demand for contactless travel, stricter animal welfare practices and the aviation industry's shift towards connected systems that can guide decisions during live operations.

Battery rules address new products and growing safety concerns

Several important changes appear in the 2027 Dangerous Goods Regulations, including clearer packaging instructions and stronger requirements for spare batteries and power banks carried by passengers or shipped as cargo. Lithium battery-powered mobility aids also receive closer attention, with new responsibilities for airline operators when a device contains a battery rated above 300 watt-hours, reflecting the need to protect travellers who depend on powered wheelchairs and similar equipment without overlooking the fire risks linked to high-capacity batteries.

The regulations also contain updated State and Operator Variations, including new variations submitted by 17 countries, making it essential for shippers and carriers to check the rules that apply along each route. These national and airline-specific requirements can affect whether a shipment is accepted, how it must be prepared and what supporting documents are needed.

IATA's Battery Shipping Regulations now include provisions for hybrid batteries that combine lithium-ion and sodium-ion cells, a growing product category that does not fit neatly into older classifications. Revised packing instructions cover sodium-ion batteries and prototypes; certain shipments are excluded from the usual four-cell or two-battery limit, and battery marks must now appear on the same surface of a package as any other required hazard labels so handlers can identify risks more easily.

Animal transport and airport handling receive practical updates

The Live Animals Regulations add specific pathogen-free laboratory animals to the official species listings and introduce consistent terminology and metric measurements across container requirements. Cleaning and disinfection procedures for aircraft cargo compartments have also been updated, giving operators clearer direction on maintaining hygiene, limiting contamination and preparing spaces for future shipments.

A Portuguese edition of the manual will become available following Brazil's adoption of the regulations, making the standards easier to use across one of the world's largest aviation markets. This language expansion can help animal shippers, veterinarians, cargo teams and regulators work from the same instructions when planning journeys and checking welfare conditions.

Changes to the Airport Handling Manual reflect the growing presence of biometric identity systems and autonomous equipment at airports. New guidance covers biometric processing at contactless travel touchpoints, including privacy and ethical questions, while advanced provisions address how autonomous ground service vehicles and machines should operate near aircraft, where even a small navigation or communication failure could cause injuries, delays or costly damage.

Digital tools bring safety checks closer to live operations

IATA is connecting its manuals more closely with digital systems that support daily aviation work, allowing written standards to become active checks inside cargo preparation, documentation and aircraft loading processes. Artificial intelligence is expected to strengthen these tools further as airlines move towards more automated and data-driven operations.

LAR Verify will provide automated compliance checks for live animal shipments, while the electronic Battery Shipping Regulations introduce interactive classification scenarios that help users identify the correct requirements for different battery types. DG Digital, part of DG Autocheck, enables shippers to create and manage Dangerous Goods Declarations, and the digital DGR offers improved navigation so users can find essential safety information more quickly.

Digital Load Verification gives ground teams a way to confirm aircraft loading activities and catch mistakes before departure. IATA reports that the technology can reduce loading errors by more than 80% and cut loading-related delays by as much as 30%, offering a clear example of how digital standards can improve safety while keeping flights moving.

Frederic Leger, IATA's Senior Vice President of Products and Services, said the revisions reflect advances in technology, regulation and customer needs. He described the closer connection between manuals and operational tools as a major step towards safer and more efficient airline operations, with AI expected to accelerate that progress.