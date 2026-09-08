Australia Braces for Potential Wildfire Season Amid Rising Temperatures

Australian firefighters are on high alert as the southern hemisphere faces rising temperatures due to a strong El Nino event, increasing the risk of wildfires. With historical severe fire seasons, authorities conduct controlled burns to mitigate risks, preparing for a potentially active fire season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 10:59 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 10:59 IST
Australia Braces for Potential Wildfire Season Amid Rising Temperatures
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Australian firefighters are on heightened alert as rising temperatures in the southern hemisphere herald the onset of a potentially severe wildfire season. Following a devastating fire season across Europe, Australia contends with a robust El Nino weather event that typically heralds hotter and drier conditions.

Trent Curtin, head of New South Wales Rural Fire Service, expressed concern over elevated fire risks, citing the sweltering summer which left Europe's vegetation extremely dry and susceptible to wildfires.

To mitigate the threat, authorities employ hazard reduction burns, a preventive measure essential in managing the possible spread of fires in Australia's traditionally fiery climate.

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