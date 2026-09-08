Canada Hits Back: Fresh Tariffs Target $28 Billion in US Goods
Canada has implemented new retaliatory tariffs on nearly 700 US products, deepening the ongoing trade dispute. While economic impacts loom, businesses brace for financial strains. Majorly affected are small and medium enterprises, with potential shifts in market dynamics, but everyday consumers may see minimal immediate changes.
Canada officially commenced its retaliatory tariffs on American merchandise early Tuesday, targeting $28 billion worth of U.S. imports following failed negotiations last month, deepening the long-standing trade conflict with its primary trading partner.
These newly imposed levies affect nearly 700 American goods, with a tariff rate as high as 50%, spanning products from industrial steel to household essentials. The response is aimed at countering previous tariffs set by the Trump administration in August.
For Canadian businesses, this step brings new challenges. Dan Kelly of the CFIB voices concern for small and medium businesses, already strained by previous trade actions. Meanwhile, companies like JS Furniture in Manitoba face the burden of increased costs on American-made goods, compelling them to navigate complex financial landscapes.