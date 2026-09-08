Canada Hits Back: Fresh Tariffs Target $28 Billion in US Goods

Canada officially commenced its retaliatory tariffs on American merchandise early Tuesday, targeting $28 billion worth of U.S. imports following failed negotiations last month, deepening the long-standing trade conflict with its primary trading partner.

These newly imposed levies affect nearly 700 American goods, with a tariff rate as high as 50%, spanning products from industrial steel to household essentials. The response is aimed at countering previous tariffs set by the Trump administration in August.

For Canadian businesses, this step brings new challenges. Dan Kelly of the CFIB voices concern for small and medium businesses, already strained by previous trade actions. Meanwhile, companies like JS Furniture in Manitoba face the burden of increased costs on American-made goods, compelling them to navigate complex financial landscapes.