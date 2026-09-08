Polish Air Force's Strategic Move Amid Rising Tensions

The Polish Air Force has initiated precautionary operations in light of Russian missile threats towards Ukraine. This information was confirmed in a statement released by the Polish army on Tuesday morning.

In response to the military activities, Lublin Airport has ceased its flight operations temporarily. This step aims to ensure the safety of airspace, as highlighted by the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA).

The precautionary measures underscore the growing tensions in the region and reflect the heightened readiness of Polish military forces.