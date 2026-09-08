Revolutionizing Logistics: Western Dedicated Freight Corridor Unveiled

The inauguration of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor marks a transformative step in Indian logistics, promising faster, cost-effective cargo movements from Uttar Pradesh to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port. This development aims to strengthen India's global supply chain position and boost employment opportunities in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 15:01 IST
Revolutionizing Logistics: Western Dedicated Freight Corridor Unveiled
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a move set to revolutionize India's logistics landscape, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the inauguration of key sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor on Tuesday. Fadnavis emphasized the corridor's potential to transform cargo movement with its route stretching from Uttar Pradesh to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

Highlighting the corridor's capabilities, Fadnavis noted the introduction of double-decker freight trains which can make a significant impact on transportation efficiency. A single train has the capacity to replace what was previously managed by around 250 trucks, reducing transportation costs and boosting competitive edge against China.

Emphasizing Maharashtra's benefit, Fadnavis linked the corridor's impact to job creation, given its endpoint at JNPT, a significant port. The inauguration, led by PM Modi, also saw the unveiling of various projects totaling Rs 35,000 crore, with Modi describing the corridor as a 'historic milestone' for modern India's infrastructure connectivity.

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