Mumbai Faux PMO Officials Arrest Sparks Security Alert
Two men posing as PMO officials were arrested for infiltrating a Mumbai event set for Prime Minister Modi. Using fake IDs, the duo, with a firearm, bypassed security at Jio World Plaza. Detained by police, their forgery and breach led to a crime branch investigation.
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Two individuals have been arrested by Mumbai Police for impersonating officials from the Prime Minister's Office in an attempt to infiltrate an event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A court has placed the suspects in police custody until September 11.
The arrests followed an incident where three men reportedly used fraudulent government ID cards and a firearm to bypass security at the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The police have confirmed that the firearm was licensed.
A case has been filed against the duo under various charges, including impersonation of a public servant and unlawful entry while armed. The incident prompted a Crime Branch investigation to further probe the security breach.