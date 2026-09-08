Mumbai Faux PMO Officials Arrest Sparks Security Alert

Two individuals have been arrested by Mumbai Police for impersonating officials from the Prime Minister's Office in an attempt to infiltrate an event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A court has placed the suspects in police custody until September 11.

The arrests followed an incident where three men reportedly used fraudulent government ID cards and a firearm to bypass security at the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The police have confirmed that the firearm was licensed.

A case has been filed against the duo under various charges, including impersonation of a public servant and unlawful entry while armed. The incident prompted a Crime Branch investigation to further probe the security breach.