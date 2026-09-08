Mumbai Faux PMO Officials Arrest Sparks Security Alert

Two men posing as PMO officials were arrested for infiltrating a Mumbai event set for Prime Minister Modi. Using fake IDs, the duo, with a firearm, bypassed security at Jio World Plaza. Detained by police, their forgery and breach led to a crime branch investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 18:29 IST
Mumbai Faux PMO Officials Arrest Sparks Security Alert
Visuals from the Court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals have been arrested by Mumbai Police for impersonating officials from the Prime Minister's Office in an attempt to infiltrate an event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A court has placed the suspects in police custody until September 11.

The arrests followed an incident where three men reportedly used fraudulent government ID cards and a firearm to bypass security at the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The police have confirmed that the firearm was licensed.

A case has been filed against the duo under various charges, including impersonation of a public servant and unlawful entry while armed. The incident prompted a Crime Branch investigation to further probe the security breach.

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