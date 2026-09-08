Bombay High Court Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Plea

The Bombay High Court has rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea to quash a criminal defamation case stemming from his remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The court found no legal error in the magistrate's decision to proceed with the case, which requires Gandhi's personal appearance at the Girgaon Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

The case originated in 2019 when Mahesh Shrishrimal, a local BJP member, filed a complaint after Gandhi allegedly made derogatory comments about PM Modi during a rally in Jaipur. The Girgaon court concluded there was a prima facie case for defamation under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and issued summons to Gandhi.

Previously, the High Court had provided interim relief to Gandhi by delaying the hearing, but now the proceedings will advance. Shrishrimal argues Gandhi's statements not only defamed the Prime Minister but also harmed the reputation of BJP supporters across the nation.