Punjab Congress Rallies Against BJP Over Controversial 'Purification' Ceremony

The Punjab Congress launched a strong protest on Monday, targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over a controversial 'purification' ceremony in Haldwani, Uttarakhand. The event, condemned for its caste implications, took place following a Congress rally attended by party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Heightening the dispute, an FIR was registered against Rahul Gandhi concerning his remarks on the ceremony.

During the protest, Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa criticized the ceremony's organizers and the state administration. Randhawa stated, "The Congress party, standing firmly against caste-based discrimination, seeks an FIR against the person behind the 'purification' ritual in Haldwani. We also demand the withdrawal of the false FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi."

The protest didn't spare local governance either, with Randhawa questioning the Chief Minister's failure to combat the drug crisis effectively. Similarly, Charanjit Singh Channi, former CM and Chairperson of the Punjab Congress Campaign Committee, called the protest a direct confrontation with the BJP and RSS's 'discriminatory mindset' and urged accountability for the perceived caste discrimination manifested through the ritual.