FTSE 100 Holds Steady Amid Economic Data Deluge

The FTSE 100 index in London ended marginally down on Tuesday, with a come-back attempt neutralized by overall market weakness. Gains in commodity-related shares provided some relief as traders await key economic data globally.

Initially, the FTSE 100 briefly turned positive but eventually closed 0.1% lower at 10,811.66 points. The mid-cap FTSE 250 was not spared either, dropping 0.64% in Tuesday's session.

This minor dip aligns with a loaded week of economic indicators set to emerge from around the globe, potentially reshaping market trends in the coming days.