FTSE 100 Holds Steady Amid Economic Data Deluge
The FTSE 100 index in London closed slightly lower on Tuesday due to market weaknesses, despite gains in commodity shares balancing the downturn. As a significant week for global economic data begins, the FTSE 100 ended at 10,811.66 points, while the FTSE 250 decreased by 0.64%.
The FTSE 100 index in London ended marginally down on Tuesday, with a come-back attempt neutralized by overall market weakness. Gains in commodity-related shares provided some relief as traders await key economic data globally.
Initially, the FTSE 100 briefly turned positive but eventually closed 0.1% lower at 10,811.66 points. The mid-cap FTSE 250 was not spared either, dropping 0.64% in Tuesday's session.
This minor dip aligns with a loaded week of economic indicators set to emerge from around the globe, potentially reshaping market trends in the coming days.