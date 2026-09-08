Uproar in Delhi Over Brutal Murder of Manipuri Musician Amidst Racial Discrimination Concerns

The horrific murder of 54-year-old Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh in South Delhi's Ashram area has triggered widespread outrage, sparking protests and political outcry. The incident occurred on the night of September 6, 2026, when Singh descended from his residence to address noise pollution caused by delivery boys and local dhaba staff.

Singh's wife, Joshna Chongtham, recounted the tragic escalation from a simple noise complaint to brutal violence. Singh was chased back to his doorstep and viciously attacked by a group of eight men, succumbing to his injuries the following morning despite efforts to save him at Holy Family Hospital.

In response, Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh penned a formal letter to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, urging a thorough investigation and stringent prosecution of those involved. The tragedy has raised critical questions about racial discrimination and the safety of citizens from the Northeast, prompting calls for systemic reforms and protective measures.