In a significant move to comply with EU antitrust regulations, Google has made alterations to its internet search results within Europe. The tech giant announced these changes are expected to diminish the quality of service and escalate expenses for European enterprises.

The alterations come in response to the EU's demands aimed at fairer competition, particularly favoring vertical search services, like hotels or flights, over local businesses. This development follows Google's recent €460 million fine for prioritizing its services within search results, a breach of the EU's Digital Markets Act.

Google's senior vice-president, Nick Fox, stated that despite the compliance efforts, these modifications detract from user experience and primarily benefit online intermediaries. The changes have already impacted user satisfaction across Europe, and Google contends that European businesses will bear the brunt of these regulatory responses.