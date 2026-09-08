Inside the 'Invisible Bunker': A Tale of Isolation and Power

Florian Zeller's 'Bunker' made its debut at the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday, drawing inspiration from reports of a tech billionaire's secret survival hideout.

With stars Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz, the film follows an architect tasked with designing a luxury bunker, raising questions about power, isolation, and societal collapse.

Zeller's film offers critical commentary on a world dominated by a wealthy few, where societal connections are increasingly mediated by screens.