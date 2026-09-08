Inside the 'Invisible Bunker': A Tale of Isolation and Power
Florian Zeller's film 'Bunker,' inspired by a tech billionaire's secret hideaway, debuted at the Venice Film Festival. The movie explores themes of isolation, societal control by the wealthy, and the disconnect caused by modern technology. Starring Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz, 'Bunker' critiques economic systems and power dynamics.
Florian Zeller's 'Bunker' made its debut at the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday, drawing inspiration from reports of a tech billionaire's secret survival hideout.
With stars Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz, the film follows an architect tasked with designing a luxury bunker, raising questions about power, isolation, and societal collapse.
Zeller's film offers critical commentary on a world dominated by a wealthy few, where societal connections are increasingly mediated by screens.