India Assures Steady Coal Supply Amid Monsoon Disruptions

India's Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy confirms the country's coal reserves are adequate to meet power needs despite minor monsoon disruptions. With 123 million tonnes of reserves, covering 51 days, the government reassures no shortages for power producers as production increases post-rains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 22:03 IST
India Assures Steady Coal Supply Amid Monsoon Disruptions
Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India is maintaining a firm stance on coal availability, assuring that its reserves are adequate for the country's power needs despite recent monsoon disruptions. Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy announced on Tuesday that the current coal reserve stands at approximately 123 million tonnes, enough to support the nation for 51 days.

Reddy addressed concerns over coal production affected by monsoon rains, which temporarily disrupted operations for about ten days. However, he confirmed that the situation has improved significantly, with coal production picking up as the rains have eased, ensuring no shortage for power generation companies.

In his statement in Delhi, Reddy emphasized that major power producers have coal stocks for around 23 days and reassured continuous monitoring of the situation. He further assured that coal supplies are being managed effectively, delivering to areas in need and reducing any further worries about the impact of monsoon on coal transportation and mining.

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