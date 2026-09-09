Leadership Shake-Up at Kannur University Amid Supreme Court Drama

In a significant reshuffle, Kannur University has removed Registrar Joby K. Joseph, as the institution pivots its stance before the Supreme Court concerning Priya Varghese's contentious appointment. The Syndicate's move also replaces the standing counsel, signaling a strategic repositioning in the high-stakes legal battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 09:50 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 09:50 IST
Leadership Shake-Up at Kannur University Amid Supreme Court Drama
Kannur University (Photo/University Website). Image Credit: ANI
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In a developing story, Kannur University has taken decisive action by removing its Registrar, Joby K. Joseph. This comes amidst significant legal proceedings at the Supreme Court concerning the contentious appointment of Priya Varghese as an Associate Professor in the Malayalam department.

The University's Syndicate made this decision when the issue was brought forth as a special agenda item. Following this, financial officer Sunil Kumar S. has been assigned the Registrar's duties until a permanent decision is made. This move aligns with ongoing deliberations over Varghese’s appointment, which has seen previous legal intervention by the Kerala High Court.

In a related development, the Syndicate has also decided to replace K.R. Subhash Chandran, the university's standing counsel, with advocate P.S. Zulfikar Ali. This change is interpreted as part of a strategic shift by the university to alter its legal stance in the Supreme Court. The case has remained contentious, as earlier court rulings questioned Varghese's eligibility based on teaching experience, a core criterion for her role.

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