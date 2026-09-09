Democracy at the Forefront: Bikaner Votes in Municipal Elections

The Bikaner municipal elections commenced with voters actively taking part across the city, including Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, who cast his vote at the Government Upper Primary School in Kishmidesar.

Meghwal emphasized the significance of voting as a democratic right and responsibility, describing it as a 'festival of democracy.' His participation, standing in line with constituents, generated public interest.

Post-voting, Meghwal praised India's development under PM Modi, while Rajasthan's Opposition leader Tikaram Jully criticized the current government for its ineffective governance over three years, indicating rising public discontent.