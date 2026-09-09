Assam Police Busts Major Drug Racket; Seizes 23,000 Yaba Tablets

In a decisive action against drug trafficking, Assam Police seized a massive consignment of Yaba tablets in Cachar district on Tuesday, according to officials. Aided by precise intelligence, the Cachar district police launched a targeted anti-narcotics operation at Shivpur under Lakhipur police station in the evening.

The operation resulted in the interception of a truck with the registration number AS-26AC-1763. Senior Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Das stated that a hidden compartment within the vehicle contained the banned substances. The recovered contraband totaled 23,000 Yaba tablets, translating to approximately 25 kg of methamphetamine.

Sahir Hussain Choudhary, a resident of Gobindapur Part-II, was apprehended in connection to the haul. Legal proceedings have commenced, with police diligently exploring the extent of the drug network, aiming to uncover its forward and backward linkages. Investigations continue as the authorities work to dismantle this illegal operation.